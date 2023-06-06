Rod Stewart Selling $70M Beverly Hills Mansion With 14 Bathrooms, Tennis Court & More: Photos

“Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” hitmaker Rod Stewart, 78, is ready to start a new chapter as he has listed his $70 million mansion in Beverly Hills (see PHOTOS HERE) as of Jun. 6, per TMZ. The rock and pop singer’s North Beverly Park mega-mansion not only features a total of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms but also a guest home with four bedrooms and five baths! Rod’s estate sits on over three acres of property, which also includes a lavish pool.

The 78-year-old’s property was designed in the 1990s by architect Richard Landry and includes many luxurious touches. Potential buyers will look forward to enjoying the marble floors, wood paneling, crystal chandeliers, and unique molding throughout the home. Some of Rod’s chic amenities also consist of a massive screening room, formal library, family room, rec room, private gym, a hand-painted bar, and a formal dining room that can host 20 guests. Rod is expected to make quite the return on his investment, as he originally purchased the home in 1991 for $12.08 million, per the Wall Street Journal.

If those amenities were not enticing enough, the mansion also boasts three stories to accommodate plenty of people throughout the home. In addition, the guest house property also features a triple-story design and also includes two living rooms and a second private in-home gym. Rod’s large swimming pool faces his lush garden and Los Angeles mountains and even includes an elevated hot tub attached. The outlet reported that Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman currently holds the listing.

Mansion details aside, Rod has recently been busy prepping for his highly-anticipated summer tour across the UK, which he announced on May 18. The father-of-eight confirmed that he was hitting the road to perform for his fans via Instagram. “Can’t wait to see you all in the U.K. next month! Joined by the magnificent Boy George & Culture Club we’ll be dancing under the stars,” he captioned the clip at the time. A few of his upcoming UK dates include Plymouth on Jun. 24 and Jun. 28 in North Hampton.

Rod also recently completed a career milestone, as he performed his 182nd concert at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 5. “That’s entertainment! Join along @sirrodstewart as he gets ready to perform his 182nd show at Caesars Palace,” he captioned the joint Instagram post with Live Nation on May 16. The Grammy winner performed his hit song “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” as well as others during the exciting night on the strip.

BUZZ: ‘Happy Grandad’ Rod Stewart shares first photos of his two newborn grandchildren – https://t.co/Js8bqyF5ra pic.twitter.com/JHBvc9UmVG — Primetweets (@Primetweets_PT) May 18, 2023

Aside from his work, Rod shared photos of his new grandchildren Louie Mark Roderick Stewart and Otis Stewart Kalick via Instagram on May 16. “Happy Grandad,” he captioned the series of since-deleted photos, along with their respective parents tags. His son Liam Stewart, 28, and his girlfriend Nicole Artukovich’s welcomed their son Louie together, while Rod’s daughter Ruby, 35, and her fiancé Jake Kalick welcomed baby Otis together.