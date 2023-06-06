Emma Watson, 33, Spotted Out In Italy With Businessman Ryan Walsh Weeks After Her Split From Brandon Green

Emma Watson looked ready for some sun while out in Venice, Italy with businessman Ryan Walsh on Wednesday, May 31. The 33-year-old actress seemed like she was in good spirits, as she chatted with the strategist and investor, weeks after it was reported that she and her boyfriend of over a year Brandon Green had broken up.

Emma rocked a multi-colored, strapless, patchwork dress under an open, white button-down, and a pair of black flats. Her dress was composed of a few different color patterns, including blue and red checkers, and a black geometric section. She also had a pair of shades resting on the top of her head and carried a bag, as well as a book and her cell phone. Ryan went for an all-black look with shorts and a t-shirt, as well as a pair of sandals. He carried a water bottle and tablet. At one point, Emma also stopped to talk with a fan, who appeared to hand her a few boxes.

For the most part, Ryan hasn’t been featured in the spotlight, as much of his work is in the business world. He’s currently the founder and strategist for his own firm the Walsh Consulting Group. Some of his previous companies include Andreessen Horowitz, Splice, and Apple. He LinkedIn lists himself as an investor and a strategist for product, design, and marketing. “I use empathy and emotion to drive better, clearer, more useful things into the world. I love complex problems & people. I believe in clear, crisp, simple design. I love stories. I fight for creators. I have fun,” his bio says.

It was reported that Emma and Brandon, who is the son of billionaires Philip and Cristina Green, split up back on May 18. While neither confirmed the split, Emma did write a reflective post about turning 33 on her Instagram. While speaking about the past year, she seemed to allude to a romance. “I felt really sad and really p***ed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman” she wrote.