Taylor Swift Swallows A Bug While Performing Live & Her Reaction Is Hilarious: ‘Delicious’

Taylor Swift knows that the show must go on…even with a slight interruption sometimes! The singer was performing at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 5 when a bug flew into her mouth, and she…swallowed it. Taylor was in the third segment of her live show, so it was fairly early on into the more than three hour set. A video showed her turning away from the crowd as she coughed. “I just swallowed a bug,” she informed the audience.

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g — zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

Although she appeared a bit grossed out at first, she took the situation in stride, and even started slightly laughing. “I’m so sorry,” she continued, taking another break to cough. “It’s totally fine. Ohhh….delicious!” If Taylor was a little embarrassed by the situation, she brushed it off with jokes, adding, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It’s fine. Okay, so I’ just going to try to not do as many of those!”

The June 5 show was the third of three straight nights in Chicago for Taylor, who has been on her Eras Tour since mid March. During the show, she also performed one of her newer songs, “Hits Different,” live for the first time. It was the first of two “surprise songs” that evening. “Hits Different” was first released via a Target exclusive CD of Taylor’s album Midnights in October 2022. She finally released it on streaming services on May 26, so it’s still a very new track for many fans.

While Taylor’s focus has been on the Eras Tour for the past few months, she’s also still keeping the music coming. On July 7, she’ll be releasing another one of her re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It will be the third of her six re-record releases, and is set to feature six “From The Vault” tracks that did not make the original album cut in 2010. Taylor has yet to confirm release dates for the remaining three re-records of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and Reputation (Taylor’s Version).