Jennifer Aniston, 54, Proudly Shows Off Her Silver Hair Roots In New Instagram Video: Watch

Amid Jennifer Aniston promoting her haircare line, LolaVie, on Jun. 2, the 'Friends' alum rocked her natural silver roots in a new Instagram video.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 5, 2023 10:42PM EDT
jennifer aniston grey hair
View gallery
Lady Gaga 57th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 08 Feb 2015
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Irish actor Cillian Murphy is seen on set for the first time as he filmed scenes for Oppenheimer in Princeton, New Jersey today. Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the Atomic bomb during the Second World War, who later found his loyalty to the United States. Robert Downey Jr who will play Former United States Secretary of Commerce, Lewis Strauss is also pictured on set of the upcoming Christopher Nolan biopic about the atomic scientist. The star-studded cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz. Pictured: Robert Downey Jr. BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Pine Chris Pine stops to grab coffee in Studio City, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Image Credit: SplashNews

Rocking the silver streaks! Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, 54, took to Instagram on Jun. 2 to promote her new LolaVie hair treatment and noticeably showed off her grey streaks via Instagram. “New @lolavie drop,” she captioned the video last week. In the now-viral clip, the starlet rocked a casual, yet chic, ensemble that featured a black long-sleeve shirt and black yoga pants. Jen also made sure to instruct her followers on how to use her new Intensive Repair Treatment. “You can use it once a week. Just wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo… then you put this in,” she quipped.

Soon after the Murder Mystery 2 star shared the video with her 42.3 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to react to seeing Jennifer’s natural hair. “Well done for allowing grey to come through – refreshing,” one admirer penned, while a second added, “Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees.” A third fan couldn’t help but joke that they will gladly do whatever Jennifer asks of them. “If The Goddess is telling us what to do, WE DO IT,” they wrote. The 54-year-old has been famous for her work as an actress, but also for her stunning golden tresses.

Aside from rocking her natural silver hair in her latest video, Jen recently took to Instagram to publicly mourn her dog, Dolly, on Jun.3. “Dolly forever,” she captioned the carousel of makeup-free photos with her late pup. The proud dog momma shared her dog with her ex, Justin Theroux. Dolly sadly passed away in 2019 and the former lovebirds sweetly held hands at the time to mourn their furry friend. Soon after she shared the throwback photo from Dolly’s puppy days, many of Jen’s followers took to the comments to send some love. “The only negative about dogs is they don’t live long enough. So sorry for your loss,” one fan penned, while Friends alum Lisa Kudrow added a red heart emoji.

jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston in Paris in Mar. 2023. (SplashNews)

Jennifer has also recently been busy spending time with her besties, including Julia RobertsDrew BarrymoreKathy Najimy, and more. She took to Instagram on Apr. 30 to share a rare round-up of photos and videos with her closest pals. “Thank god for girlfriends,” she captioned the video at the time. Eat, Pray, Love star, Julia, was one of the first to comment. “Love you Angel girl,” she wrote, while Reese Witherspoon added, “Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life !.” Also included in the adorable post were Courteney Cox, Nancy Banks, Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Kate HudsonGwyneth Paltrow, and others.

When it comes to her latest projects, Jennifer recently promoted Murder Mystery 2 with her co-star Adam Sandler, 56. The pop culture icon rocked a glittering gold gown while promoting the movie in Paris on Mar. 16. The second movie comes four years after the first one was released on Netflix and sees Jen and Adam as on-screen husband and wife.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad