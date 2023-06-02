Taylor Lautner Shows Off His Bulging Bicep After Haters Say He ‘Aged Like A Raisin’: Photo

Proving the haters wrong! Twilight star Taylor Lautner, 31, took to his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post on Jun. 1, to show off his muscles in a tank top. “Let’s get it Thursday!”, he captioned the mirror selfie at the time. For his feel-good photo, the Hollywood heartthrob rocked a grey muscle t-shirt, blue shorts, and white socks. He flexed his left bicep to seemingly clap back at haters that claimed he aged “like a raisin,” just last week.

Soon after he shared the post, one of his fans re-shared the snapshot on social media to react to Taylor’s gym selfie. “IT’S FRIDAY! The bicep king is back with everything for his daily workouts. Have you worked out today?”, the fan captioned the re-post. Meanwhile, a few of his admirers took to the comments to gush over the post. “LOVE IT,” one fan quipped, with a third adding, “Send me this post,” along with a heart eye emoji.

As previously mentioned, the 31-year-old took to Instagram on May 22, to share an emotional video about hateful comments he’s received in recent weeks about his appearance. “I was going through the comments and it brought up old feelings and memories why I don’t look through comments, but I’m in a different place now, and I just felt compelled to share this with you,” Taylor said. “So I’m gonna play a little, I’m gonna show you the comments and then I’ll be right back.” Some of the comments from haters said, “Dude did not age well,” while another wrote, “He aged like a raisin.”

After Taylor played a montage of the comments from his haters, he highlighted why it bothered him. Not only did he call the comments “crazy,” but he added that in the past they “would’ve caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.” More so, Taylor said that he has since outgrown that “unhealthy” mentality. “You find value where you put it, and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re gonna feel,” the Abduction star continued. “But if you put your value in you, knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you. And I’m just so thankful that I am in the place I am today where I can see that.”

Many of his 9.4 million followers took to the comments to react to the powerful video that same day. “Crazy part is you’ve only gotten hotter and i mean that in the thirstiest way possible,” one of his admirer gushed, while a second added, “I think he’s aging just right! He looks amazing still!” Later, on May 27, Taylor took to TikTok to share his first video on his official account. “Better late than never, TL,” he captioned the video of himself rocking a sexy black suit. “Thirst trap (Taylor’s version),” one of his fans joked in the comments, while a second added, “This was an epic entrance! Welcome to TTok.”