Ashton Kutcher Bonds With Adorable Son Dimitri, 6, While Attending Their Cub Scout Meeting: Photos

Father and son bonding! Ashton Kutcher, 45, was a doting dad while attending his six-year-old son, Dimitri‘s Cub Scout meeting in Los Angeles on Jun. 2. His mini-me, who he shares with his wife, Mila Kunis, 39, appeared to be chipper as he was carried through the parking lot by his dad and swung his head back. While leaving the meeting, the That ’70s Show alum rocked a monochromatic army-green ensemble that featured cargo pants and a wool sweater. Ashton added a pop of color with a matching green hat that also featured a red hue on the front.

Ashton’s son looked adorable in his Cub Scout uniform, which consisted of black pants, a navy blue t-shirt, and a bright-yellow bandana around his neck. The 45-year-old and his son were all smiles and appeared to make the trip back to their vehicle fun, as Ashton playfully carried Dimitri and allowed him to hang from his neck. Although Mila and her husband are often spotted with their family together, she was not present during this outing.

During a recent outing with his kids, the longtime Hollywood heartthrob was spotted picking up Dimitri and his sister, Wyatt Isabelle, 8, from school on Mar. 10. The proud father-of-two braved the rain while picking his kiddos on the gloomy day, however, the 39-year-old mother was not in attendance. While taking care of his little ones, Ashton carefully carried a large umbrella over them as he crossed the street with his daughter and son. Wyatt was chic in a bright-pink rain coat, while Dimitri opted for a black coat with Pokémon on it.

Much more recently, The Ranch alum and his wife of eight years were spotted on a romantic gondola ride in Venice, Italy, at the end of Mar. (see photos here). The A-listers puckered up and packed on the PDA while on the boat ride with their two children. The brunette beauty looked stunning in a beige wool coat and sunglasses, while Ashton kept it casual in blue denim jacket and matching pants. Mila and her mom were also spotted taking several selfies with Wyatt and Dimitri, as they enjoyed their family getaway.

While at the premiere of his recent film, Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles on Feb. 3, Ashton opened up to PEOPLE about his most important role in life. “For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father,” he told the outlet at the time. “It’s the most important role in my life.” Mila and Ashton got married in 2015, notably two years after his divorce from Demi Moore, 60, was finalized. They welcomed their daughter in Oct. 2014, while Dimitri was born in Nov. 2016. He also told the outlet that, his “No. 1 job” is to make “better children for the world, and I’m trying my hardest.”