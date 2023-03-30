Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Take Romantic Gondola Ride During Family Trip To Venice: Photos

Ashton Kutcher, 45, and wife, Mila Kunis, 39, took their family vacation in Venice to the next level with a romantic gondola ride on Thursday, March 30! In photos and video you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the famous family smiled as they floated down the Venice canals aboard the ornate vessel. Mila was even spotted snapping pics of their kids Wyatt, 8, and Dmitri, 6, with her smartphone.

The Bad Moms star rocked a casual off-white sweater paired with a black and white striped top, while her hubby wore a tan ball cap and denim jacket. After getting off the boat, Ashton and Mila kissed over their kid’s heads while taking a sweet selfie with Ashton’s phone. In some photos, Ashton was pictured wearing a protective green face mask, while in others, he was instantly recognizable without the covering.

While the power couple are known for their massive careers in Hollwood, Ashton recently said that no role compares to that of “dad.” “For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father,” the Your Place Or Mine actor told PEOPLE in February. “It’s the most important role in my life.”

As for what that role entails, he said it had to do with molding his children. “Carlos Slim has this amazing quote, and he said, ‘A lot of people try to make the world a better place for their children. And what they should really be doing is making better children for the world,'” he told the outlet. “And I repeat it all the time, because I think there’s so much truth in it. So my No. 1 job in the world is making better children for the world, and I’m trying my hardest.”

Mila, however, admits giving their kids a “normal” life can be difficult, given their parents’ high-profile jobs. “It’s all perspective,” the Black Swan beauty told Willie Geist during a 2018 interview. “Your version of normal and my version of normal is different. My kids’ version of normal is incredibly different. So it’s perspective. You try to surround them with diversity. We try to surround ourselves with all aspects of life and try not to stay in our bubble, but it’s hard. It is really hard! And anyone who tells you otherwise is lying.”