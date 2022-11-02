Mila Kunis’ Daughter Wyatt, 8, Puts Arm Around Little Brother Dimitri, 5, While Out With Mom & It’s So Adorable: Photos

Mila Kunis was seen out with her kids on Wednesday, November 2, and the adorable duo were snapped looking super affectionate! In photos, the Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, rocked a casual grey print pair of joggers with a matching sweatshirt. She paired the look with a simple ponytail and a pair of black sneakers. She held hands with son Dmitri, 5, who wore a royal blue tee shirt and matching shorts, and a pair of blue sneakers. He also carried a backpack and appeared to be leaving school. Big sister Wyatt, 8, also carried a backpack, and placed a protective arm around her brother. Mila’s lookalike daughter wore an oversized maroon Harvard sweatshirt and a pair of light blue sneakers.

Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, don’t often share photos of their children via social media, so the outing was a refreshing reminder of their happy family life. After meeting on the set of That 70s Show in 1998 and becoming engaged and having Wyatt in 2014, the duo finally married in an intimate ceremony in 2015. They welcomed their only son, Dmitri, in 2017. And family life seems to suit them.

“I’ve never felt like I was in more of a partnership in life than I do with [Ashton],” she said during an interview with A Plus, via E! News. “Literally, every day it feels like it’s me and him against the world. At all times. He’s so beautiful and so wonderful and so giving and so generous and so loving that, every day, I wake up and I’m so grateful to have him in my life.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s all a piece of cake. The Bad Moms star also admits to having her moments as a parent…and shared how she handles them. “The only thing I’ve ever felt guilty about, and I actually apologized to my 3-year-old, is when I overreact,” she told People in a 2017 interview. “I’ll walk away, and I’ll come back, and I’ll sit her [Wyatt] down and I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I forgive you.’ Whether she understands what just happened or not, I want her to know that I’m as flawed as she is.”