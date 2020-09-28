Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Take Kids Wyatt, 5 & Dimitri, 3, Out For Ice Cream Shakes — See Pics

There’s always time for ice cream! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher continued to be the best parents ever by taking their adorable kids – daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son, Dimitri – out for a tasty treat.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to end the weekend in the best way possible: taking their kids out for some ice cream. Mila, 37, and her 42-year-old husband were spotted taking 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and their young son, Dimitri, 3, for ice cream shakes on Sunday (Sept. 27.) The family of four all wore facemasks when walking out of the ice cream shop. Young Dimitri matched his daddy, as both Kutcher boys wore a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Wyatt and her mother, on the other hand, went for a more colorful route. Mila wore a matching black-and-white horizontal striped outfit, which complimented her checkerboard mask. Wyatt didn’t keep it so monochromatic. The young girl, like her mother, wore a pair of purple-and-white striped leggings, but she decided to go with a t-shirt full of rainbows and ponies.

It seems that these family ice cream visits are becoming a trademark of the Kunis-Kutcher household. In July, the family was seen getting frozen yogurt in Studio City. During this trip, the fam dressed for comfort. Ashton was spotted in his black shorts and white tee combo, while Mila took the comfort level to the max. She wore a pair of oversized sweats and a white shirt that read “Chillax.” Good advice, especially in 2020.

Ashton was spotted taking Dimitri with him to run some errands out in Los Angeles in February. The two bunded up for the chilly weather, with Ashton rocking a mock-neck knit sweater while his son wore a red polo shirt under his jacket. When the weather warmed up, the two were seen again in March. During this rainy day, Ashton was a doting dad and held his son’s umbrella over Dimitri. Sure, Ashton got completely soaked, but his son was dry – and that’s all that matters.

Mila and Ashton have, for the most part, kept a low profile this year. Recently, the couple decided to put their five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,351 square-feet Beverly Hills mansion on the market. Ashton and Mila purchased the property together in May 2014 and have raised their two children within these luxurious walls. The home boasts a sauna, wet-bar, a temperature-controlled wine room, and a home gym. That’s just the tip of the luxury iceberg, and all these amenities – and more – are why they’re asking $14 million for the place.