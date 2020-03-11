Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Takes Cover Under 3-Year-Old Son Dimitri’s Umbrella During LA Rainfall

Ashton Kutcher got caught in the rain with his adorable son Dimitri, and attempted to take cover under his tiny umbrella. The pictures are seriously too cute!

Ashton Kutcher, 42, and his 3-year-old son Dimitri are seriously the cutest! The pair stepped out in Los Angeles to spend some quality father-and-son time together, but it appears the former Punked star may have left his umbrella at home. Ashton and his mini-me — whom he shares with wife Mila Kunis, 36 — got caught in the rain while running errands in Beverly Hills, however the doting dad still managed to keep his little one dry! Dimitri wore a green tee with black pants featuring a pattern of white lightning bolts, and tiny blue rain boots! His blonde hair was styled in a way that was super reminiscent of his dad’s hair — he really looked like Ashton’s twin! The father-of-two carried his son’s blue hoodie, which featuring a dinosaur design, as he held Dimitri’s hand and hilariously ducked underneath his yellow umbrella! The tiny umbrella featured a truck design, and Ashton failed miserably at staying dry underneath it.

The actor donned grey sweats, including a dark grey sweater and light grey track pants which he paired with black sneakers. Ashton sacrificed himself during the rainfall, in order to keep his adorable son dry. Our hearts can’t handle these two! The That ’70s Show actor — who also shares also shares a daughter, Wyatt, 5, with Mila — is often seen out-and-about with his kids in the Los Angeles area. He looked like the ultimate doting dad on an outing in Beverly Hills last October. With Dimitri and Wyatt in tow, the trio were all-smiles as they made their way through the ritzy neighborhood. At one point, Wyatt — rocking two adorable braids and a pink dress — could be seen leading her little brother down the street! Dimitri looked so grown up as he confidently walked in front of his dad and sister.

Ashton and Dimitri hit up the same spot again for a Feb. 14 outing, and looked like total regulars at the restaurant! The proud papa was seen grabbing the toddler out of his sleek black Tesla, then sweetly giving him a kiss on the cheek. Dimitri’s curly blonde hair was on full display in the photos, as he celebrated Valentine’s Day in a bright red polo and shorts. Ashton matched his son’s laid back style with a black pair of sweatpants, mock-neck knit sweater and dark gray sneakers. He added a white baseball cap and sunglasses, as a red t-shirt could be seen peeking out from underneath.

Ashton has previously gushed about being a dad, and loving every second of it. “The greatest, greatest lesson in character in my life are my kids,” he said when accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in 2017. “When I had these kids, my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me.’”