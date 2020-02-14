Ashton Kutcher Is All Smiles During Father/Son Outing With His Son Dimitri, 3 – See Pics

Ashton Kutcher gave Dimitri a sweet kiss on the cheek as he scooped him up to run errands — what a doting dad!

Ashton Kutcher, 42, is one hands-on papa! The former Punked star was spotted with 3-year-old son Dimitri — whom he shares with wife Mila Kunis, 36 — while running errands on Friday, Feb. 14 in Los Angeles. Ashton could be seen grabbing the toddler out of his sleek black Tesla, then sweetly giving him a kiss on the cheek — how cute. Dimitri’s curly blonde hair was on full display in the photos, as he celebrated Valentine’s Day in a bright red polo and shorts. Ashton matched his son’s laid back style with a black pair of sweatpants, mock-neck knit sweater and dark gray sneakers. He added a white baseball cap and sunglasses, as a red t-shirt could be seen peeking out from underneath.

The actor is often seen out-and-about with his kids in the Los Angeles area, and looked like the ultimate doting dad on an outing in Beverly Hills last October! With Dimitri and daughter Wyatt, 5, in tow, the trio were all-smiles as they made their way through the ritzy neighborhood. At one point, Wyatt — rocking two adorable braids and a pink dress — could be seen leading her little brother down the street! Dimitri looked so grown up as he confidently walked in front of his dad and sister, and we just can’t get enough of this adorable family. For Ashton and Dimitri’s Feb. 14 outing, they appeared to be in the same spot as last October and are likely regulars at the restaurant they were spotted by.

Ashton, Mila and the kids celebrated Wyatt’s milestone fifth birthday with the ultimate family outing in September: a day at Disneyland! The family had a blast as they hit some of the park’s most iconic rides, including Mad Tea Party, It’s A Small World and Dumbo. The foursome snapped a photo with the icon of Disney himself, Mickey Mouse, and could be seen chowing down on churros and hot dogs.

Ashton has previously gushed about being a dad, and loving every second of it. “The greatest, greatest lesson in character in my life are my kids,” he said when accepting the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in 2017. “When I had these kids, my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me.'”