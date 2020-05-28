Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Selling $14M Beverly Hills Mansion: See Pics Of Gym, Sauna, Wine Bar & More

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling the first home they owned as a couple. We have pics of the $14 million estate that includes a pool, sauna and chef’s kitchen.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are on the move! The pair is asking $14 million for their traditional, East Coast style estate in the Beverly Hills area. They purchased the property together in May 2014 after selling their respective bachelor and bachelorette pads, and prior to their July 2015 marriage. The home sits in the private and gated community of Hidden Valley, within the coveted 90210 zip code. It’s in an area called the Beverly Hills Post Office, that while technically is in the City of Los Angeles, still has the glossy BH zip code. The home is where Ashton, 42, and Mila, 36, have raised their two young children, daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3. You can see plenty of photos of the luxurious home’s interior and exterior by clicking here.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home itself is 7,321 square feet. Four of the bedrooms are on the top floor of the house and each include an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. As for the master bedroom suite, there are his and hers walk-in closets, a fireplace and stunning bay windows to let in plenty of natural sunlight. The bathroom features a large freestanding white tub that looks dreamy for long soaks, and includes a large window looking out at the green and spacious backyard.

There are plenty of luxury amenities throughout the home for any A-lister, including a sauna, wet-bar, a temperature controlled wine room and a gym. The backyard features a pool and lots of green space that the Kutcher kids have probably put to good use running around and playing games. There’s also covered outdoor dining porch that overlooks the yard, and a separate small seating area near the backyard barbecue grill, so folks can each their grilled meat or veggies when they’re nice and hot.

The home is perfect for cozy dinners with just the family, or having guests over in a more formal setting. Meals can be prepared in the chef’s kitchen, which features all-white cabinetry and a giant white marble island with a sink and countertop for easy eating, as stools can be pulled up to it. There’s also a breakfast nook off to the side of the kitchen that comfortably seats four people. Across from the kitchen is an open sunken family room, so that people can sit on the sofa and watch TV while the delicious smells from what’s cooking nearby waft over them. If company comes over, the home features a formal dining room with hand-crafted mouldings. There’s even a mahogany paneled office for anyone who wants to work at home in luxury, and the room has it’s very own fireplace.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to make the asking price worth it, the neighbors alone up the ante. Other nearby A-list residents include Adele, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Adele and Jennifer Lawrence. While Ashton and Mila will surely miss the first place they called home as a married couple, they’re building their own custom dream house in the same area.