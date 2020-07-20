Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took some time out of quarantine to treat themselves and their adorable kids, five-year-old daughter Wyatt and three-year-old son Dimitri, to frozen yogurt at Menchie’s in these adorable new pics!

It wouldn’t be summer without a sweet, cold treat and that’s just what Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bought themselves and their adorable kiddos in Studio City on July 19! The couple were spotted out and about on the sunny day with their daughter, five-year-old Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, and son, three-year-old Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Mom Mila, 36, sported some comfy attire for the excursion, rocking a pair of sweatpants and a T-shirt that read ‘chillax.’

Ashton, 42, was spotted wearing athletic shorts and a crisp white T-shirt while holding sweet little Dimitri in his arms. Both parents practiced the necessary safety precautions to keep other pedestrians safe, wearing face masks as they got their frozen yogurt and carried on with their day! It was likely a real treat for the family to step out together, considering that they have been quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the couple’s outing with their adorable kiddos comes roughly two months after news broke that the pair planned on selling the first home they owned as a couple and where they have raised their children. Mila and Ashton bought the luxurious East Coast-style home in May 2014, prior to their July 2015 marriage. The home is located in the elite community Hidden Valley, and features a wine bar, sauna, and various amenities that would make anyone feel like a real A-list celeb!

The couple is asking for a whopping $14 million for their first family home, where they created memories that are absolutely priceless! Mila and Ashton, who’ve known each other since their days on That ’70s Show, welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, in October 2014 — just a few months after purchasing their family home! The couple wed in July 2015 and welcomed their son, Dimitri, over one year later in November 2016.

Over the years, Ashton and Mila have shown off their steadfast love for one another in sweet ways while out and about and even on social media for rare occasions! But when it comes to their children, the couple have kept things quite private, simply wanting to give their son and daughter the most normal life possible while growing up in the limelight. With their recent family trip to Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, it appears that the family is as tightly knit as ever and enjoying some summer fun!