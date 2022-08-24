Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Crack Up Laughing During Viral Relationship Challenge

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 44, are once again passing the vibe check. The adorable couple took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to hop on the viral couple trend that encourages couples to pick between each other as the answer to each question asked. As they honorably closed their eyes — Mila with her hand over hers for extra protection — they answered questions such as who eats more, who is more patient, who is needier, and who said, “I love you,” first. The pair agreed on several of the questions, such as who exercises more (Ashton), who eats healthier (Mila), and who owns more clothes (Mila).

The That ’70s Show alum could barely hold their composure at times and cracked up at two specific questions: “Who is a bigger baby when sick?” and “Who is more annoying when hungry?” Mila pointed to herself along with Ashton as the answer to both questions. Hey, at least she’s a good sport! However, they were not always on the same page and pointed at one another for questions asking about who eats more and who spends more money.

The video was shared on Ashton’s page, and he poked fun at himself and his wife for jumping on the trend months after it started. “Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh,” he wrote. In their defense, there are often similar challenges taking social media by storm, so it can be hard to keep up.

The couple’s last post on Ashton’s page was also adorable in a different way: It was an ode to where they met: That ’70s Show. Mila and Ashton appeared to visit Nebraska’s own Carhenge, which is a version of Stonehenge made from cars, and snapped a photo in front of a car that reminded them of the station wagon from the hit series. “Found the original vista cruiser,” they captioned the selfie.

The pair sparked a romantic relationship in 2012, the same year Ashton divorced his ex-wife of six years, Demi Moore. By February of that year, they were engaged. Before making their way down the aisle, the happy couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, on Oct. 1, 2014. They tied the knot during the Fourth of July weekend in 2015 and had their second child, son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, on Nov. 30, 2016.

Mila previously revealed how she and Ashton fell for each other, and apparently, it was all by accident. “I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” she explained during a July 2018 episode of the podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. “We were like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.” They agreed that if either one of them caught feelings, they would talk it out. It didn’t take long before that conversation occurred. “Just like our movies, one of us caught feelings,” she concluded.