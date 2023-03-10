Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6, From School In The Rain: Photos

Ashton's kids looked adorable in their Pokemon and unicorn-themed rain gear as they walked out of school with their famous father. See the new pics here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 10, 2023 10:07PM EST
Ashton Kutcher kids
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ashton Kutcher tries to stay dry during a school run on a rainy day in Los Angeles Pictured: Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Beckham family seen leaving their hotel ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Harper Beckham,David Beckham Ref: SPL5526956 030323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Backgrid

Ashton Kutcher was on dad duty on Friday, March 10 as he picked up his two kids he shares with his wife of eight years, Mila Kunis, from school. Ashton, 45, was photographed leaving school grounds in Los Angeles with both his kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6, who donned some adorable rain gear to stay dry during a downpour, as seen below. Wyatt rocked a pink raincoat printed with unicorns and some black rainboots while her famous father held a black umbrella over her head. Dimitri held his own Pikachu-themed umbrella, which matched his rain jacket on which the famous Pokemon character was printed.

Ashton Kutcher kids
Ashton Kutcher picked up his two kids from school on March 10, 2023 (Photo: Backgrid)

The That ’70s Show alum dressed in a neutral-colored outfit, wearing gray jeans and a black sweater for the outing. He stayed warm in a gray jacket with a sherpa-lined collar. Ashton appeared very concerned with keeping his daughter dry as they walked across a road together with his vigilante eye on her.

Ashton Kutcher kids
Ashton Kutcher made sure to keep his little girl dry (Photo: Backgrid)

Ashton and Mila prefer to keep their kids out of the limelight, so the sighting is a rare one. However, they have talked about being parents together several times over the years. In 2017, for instance, Mila, 39, confirmed that she and Ashton plan to raise well-behaved and respectful young kids. “Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a*******. There’s enough a******* in this world!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

She also revealed that she and Ashton stopped giving their kids Christmas presents because their grandparents already spoil them enough. “So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter,” she explained. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything. It was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Last month, Ashton confirmed that his favorite and most important job is being a father. “For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father,” he gushed to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine. “It’s the most important role in my life.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad