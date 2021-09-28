Mila Kunis Insists She Showers ‘Every Day’ & Reveals Why Her Kids Don’t After Bathing Controversy

On today’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Mila Kunis is clarifying her and Ashton Kutcher’s comments about not bathing their children.

Two months after Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, were mocked for controversial comments that they made about their children’s bathing habits, the actress is (sort of) setting the record straight. Mila appears on the Sept. 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she made it clear that she “showers every day.” However, she added, “I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity.”

She also confirmed that her “intent every day is to bathe [her] children.” Sometimes, life just gets in the way, though! “I wake up every day, like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids,'” Mila insisted. “And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them…and just *shrugs*.” She also revealed that the whole bathing conversation took “such a turn” when it went viral over the summer due to a reporter asking Dax Shepard about it because the comments were made on his podcast. “He’s like, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation!'” Mila laughed.

Before putting the topic to bed, the 38-year-old explained, “There’s a body of water that [the kids] touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It’s COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house! Who cares!” By the end, she realized that she wasn’t helping herself much in the situation. “I don’t think I made this story any better right now,” she admitted. “I feel like this is going to take a whole other turn!”

Mila and Ashton are parents to daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4. It was at the end of July 2021 when news about their bathing habits went viral. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila explained. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Ashton was in the interview with her, and he added, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” The memes came rolling in on social after the interview went viral, and several other celebrities began weighing in about their own shower habits.

In mid-August, Mila and Ashton poked fun at the debate with a video on Instagram. They shared a video of themselves in the bathroom while their kids were bathing, with Ashton joking, “Are you trying to injure them with water?! This is ridiculous! Mila cracked up as she confirmed the obvious — “We’re bathing our children!” We’ll have to see if her latest interview finally ends the controversy!