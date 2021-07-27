Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Shock Fans With Confession About How Often They Bathe Their Kids

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they don’t bathe their children regularly — and Twitter users had a lot of thoughts about the admission.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s latest admission has caused a stir on the internet. The couple recently appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast and admitted that they do not bathe their children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, every day. Ashton, 43, added that he also does not get into the habit of using soap on his body regularly.

The topic came up after Dax and Monica began to discuss how frequently they shower, with Dax insisting that his co-host “should not be getting rid of the natural oil” on her skin “with a bar of soap every day.” Both Mila, 37, and her husband agreed. “I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower,” Monica said, before asking Mila, “Who taught you to not wash?”

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila answered. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Her husband later added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The couple then divulged their own shower habits. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Ashton said. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.” The couple added that they do, however, wash their faces regularly. “I do wash my face twice a day,” Mila said, while Ashton will “throw some water” on his face post-workout to “get all the salts out.”

Following these revelations, Twitter users had a lot of thoughts — and memes, so many memes — about the conversation.

when ashton kutcher and mila kunis kids walk into class pic.twitter.com/uAs7afNxiZ — Fresh (@freshbtw) July 27, 2021

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat their kids like I treat my jeans. pic.twitter.com/nBiKOaycuw — Hooch (@HeresKellie) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kucher’s kids teachers when they show up to parent-teacher conferences pic.twitter.com/6RHZXCnJsg — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 27, 2021

Nobody: Nobody at all: Literally nobody on Earth: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: "We don't bathe ourselves or our kids." https://t.co/KjESaDimfG — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) July 27, 2021

I’m trying to figure out why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis felt the need to share that? pic.twitter.com/NYbSGAeHV3 — Belle (@bbygrlcb) July 27, 2021

The couple, who have been married since 2015, never possess any shortage of viral family anecdotes. During an interview with TODAY in February, Mila revealed that her husband once thought she was watching porn amidst her Bridgerton stream. “I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn’t matter what is on — I’m asleep,” Mila said. “Last night, I clearly stayed up till midnight. I was like, ‘What’s happening in this show?'” When she reached the “peak” of a sex scene, her husband woke up and asked, “Are you watching a porno?”

Ashton chimed in and said, “It’s this mini porno that she’s watching in the middle of the night. I didn’t know what was going on. Is there somebody else in the bed? It was terrifying!”