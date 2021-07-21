Dax Shepard, 46, Gains 24 Lbs. In Quest To Get ‘Huge’ Muscles — Before & After Photos

Dax Shepard is a man on a mission. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he set a goal to get ‘huge’ like a Marvel superhero and now, he’s already gained 24 pounds.

“I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I’m a big boy and I like it,” Dax Shepard, 46, told Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on the July 21 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. He shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he took control of his fitness and has since gained 24 lbs. over the past year.

“In quarantine, I said to [my wife Kristen Bell], ‘I’ve been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I’d have an excuse to get huge,'” he explained. “And they’re not gonna call. That ship sailed. I’m 46, they’re not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement.”

So how exactly did Dax get “huge” and gain 24 lbs.? Well, he worked out six days a week “lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections.”

“Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive,” Dax said when discussing his new routine. “I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I’m out… All of a sudden I was on fire to work. … This is the version I enjoy.”

Dax went on to say that he normally weighs 185 lbs., but he now weighs 210 lbs., and he’s been sharing his incredible progress on Instagram over the past several months. See some of his “after” photos above.

Dax and Kristen tied the knot in 2013, and they share two children together: daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.