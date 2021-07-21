See Pics

Dax Shepard, 46, Gains 24 Lbs. In Quest To Get ‘Huge’ Muscles — Before & After Photos

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard 'Prophet's Prey' documentary screening, Los Angeles, America - 21 Sep 2015
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell 'Chips' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Mar 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Dax Shepard is a man on a mission. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he set a goal to get ‘huge’ like a Marvel superhero and now, he’s already gained 24 pounds.

“I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I’m a big boy and I like it,” Dax Shepard, 46, told Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on the July 21 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. He shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he took control of his fitness and has since gained 24 lbs. over the past year.

BEFORE PHOTO: Dax Shepard in May 2019 (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

“In quarantine, I said to [my wife Kristen Bell], ‘I’ve been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I’d have an excuse to get huge,'” he explained. “And they’re not gonna call. That ship sailed. I’m 46, they’re not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement.”

So how exactly did Dax get “huge” and gain 24 lbs.? Well, he worked out six days a week “lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections.”

Related Gallery

Celebs Working Out: See Pics Of Selena Gomez & More

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Milo Milo Ventimiglia leaves the gym with a serious pump! The actor showed off his intense gains after a two hour gym session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Benson goes out for a hike with a friend.She also has a few bruises on arm and legs. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Ashley Benson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727176_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive,” Dax said when discussing his new routine. “I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I’m out… All of a sudden I was on fire to work. … This is the version I enjoy.”

Dax went on to say that he normally weighs 185 lbs., but he now weighs 210 lbs., and he’s been sharing his incredible progress on Instagram over the past several months. See some of his “after” photos above.

Dax and Kristen tied the knot in 2013, and they share two children together: daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.