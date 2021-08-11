Video

Ashton Kutchers Jokingly Mocks Mila Kunis For Bathing Their Kids Amid Shower Debate

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'The Ranch' Netflix TV series screening, After Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2016
Actors Mila Kunis, left, and Ashton Kutcher watch during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher out in Los Angeles buying some flowers. 24 May 2019 Pictured: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher out in Los Angeles buying some flowers. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA429077_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 6th Annual Breakthrough Prize, Arrivals, Mountain View, USA - 03 Dec 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making sure they’re getting the last laugh. On August 11, the actors shared a hilarious video to update their fans on their hygiene habits.

The great shower debate continues! Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher’s hygiene habits threw the internet into a frenzy recently; however, the That 70s Show alums are proving they’re getting the last laugh. On August 11, Ashton, 43, took to Instagram to share a video that seemingly poked fun at their “unorthodox” parenting style, by writing,  “This bathing thing is out of hand.”

A natural-born jokester, Ashton continued his antics by asking his wife of six years, “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?” Mila couldn’t contain her laughter and stated the obvious: “We’re bathing our children.” Ashton joked this is actually “the fourth time this week” their kids have been cleaned, to which Mila quipped, “It’s too much.” The hilarious conversation continued with Ashton saying, “Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?” 

The post comes after the couple appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast and admitted that they do not bathe their children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, every day. 

Related Gallery

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Family -- PICS

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take the kids to the Farmers Market in LA. Mila was seen holding a pack of eggs and a bouquet of flowers. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoy an afternoon hike with their kids and a friend in a Los Angeles park. Pictured: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoy an afternoon hike with their kids and a friend in a Los Angeles park. Pictured: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In the podcast from July 27, Ashton, 43, added that he also does not get into the habit of using soap on his body regularly. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Ashton said. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.” The couple added that they do, however, wash their faces regularly. “I do wash my face twice a day,” Mila said, while Ashton will “throw some water” on his face post-workout to “get all the salts out.”

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis had a little fun with their followers on August 11 in an Instagram video addressing their hygiene habits for the family. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

While their hygiene habits may not work for everyone, they work for them. Even their buddy Dax came to the rescue by saying, that their approach “makes [them] look like water conservationists,” which makes it pretty difficult to argue with! All jokes aside, the couple has a sense of humor and knows what works for their family. 