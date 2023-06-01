Prince William Tells Kate Middleton To Move Faster In Jordan Royal Wedding Video: ‘Chop Chop’

A funny moment captured on camera shows Prince William hurrying Kate Middleton during an animated conversation with new Princess of Jordan at her wedding.

June 1, 2023 7:24PM EDT
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be the future rulers of England, but they’re also very much like us. As you can see in the video obtained by the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales were caught bickering like most couples while attending the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

As Kate made her way to the front of the line to greet the Prince, 28, and his bride, architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, the ladies got into a deep conversation. But William seemingly felt Kate was talking too much and stopping the line from moving in an orderly fashion, as he can be heard saying “chop chop” and encouraging her to keep moving.

Kate, however, didn’t seem too affected by William’s restlessness. Before pulling herself away, she made sure she complimented the new bride on her appearance and smiled at Rajwa during their pleasant conversation. And Kate, who was a vision in light pink maxi gown with long sleeves and floral embroidery by Elie Saab, looked amazing while doing so.

She, 41, and William, 40, made a surprise visit to Jordan to attend the wedding on Thursday, June 1, in the garden at the Zahran Palace. The royals were also joined by Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, for the special occasion.

After the wedding ceremony, the royals attended a glamorous banquet, where Kate and Beatrice wore tiaras. As you can see in the photos obtained by PEOPLE, Kate wore Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, which she wore during her 2011 wedding, and was a favorite accessory of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Beatrice wore the York tiara, which is an accessory that was worn by Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

