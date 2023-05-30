Kendra Wilkinson Gushes Over Ex Hank Baskett & Admits She Will ‘Always Love Him’

Kendra Wilkinson, 37, revealed that she still has a lot of love for her ex-husband Hank Baskett, 40, five years after their divorce. The reality star admitted that she has tons of love for her ex, who she shares two kids with, in a new interview with Us Weekly, published on Monday, May 29. She revealed that she’s not currently seeing anyone at the moment. “I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” she said.

The former Girls Next Door star continued and said that she thinks she’ll always have love for ex. “It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away,” she said. “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

Later in the piece, Kendra explained that her dating life is “very nonexistent,” because she’s putting so much focus into her kids and her new career as a realtor. “I love what I’m doing and if I’m loving what I’m doing, I don’t see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works,” she said. “My kids are proud of me when I do that. They won’t be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude. It’s just, like, they’re proud of me for closing deals and that’s what I wanna continue. I’m really grateful for this chance I’m getting in my life, so I don’t really know if I date someone.”

Kendra and Hank got married in 2009, but divorced years later in 2018. The pair have a son Hank Jr., 13, and Alijah, 9. Despite the divorce, it’s pretty clear that Kendra and the former NFL player still have a very good co-parenting relationship.