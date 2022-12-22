Kendra Wilkinson’s Husband: All About Her Marriage To Hank & Relationship With Hugh Hefner

Kendra Wilkinson is a former Playboy model who later became a reality TV star.

She is currently not married.

The blonde beauty was once married to Hank Baskett & dated the late Hugh Hefner.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Kendra shared a rare family photo with her two kids.

Blonde bombshell Kendra Wilkinson, 37, is known for being a former Playboy model, reality TV star, and one of Hugh Hefner‘s ex-girlfriends. Despite dating the former bachelor for a few years, Kendra went on to marry Hank Baskett, 40. Below is everything to know about him, their marriage, and her famed relationship with Hugh.

Who Is Hank Baskett?

Hank is more than Kendra’s ex-husband. The 40-year-old is a former NFL wide receiver who played for various teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. While he was attending college, he played football for the University of New Mexico.

During his football career, he totaled six receiving touchdowns and 1,098 receiving yards. Following his retirement from the NFL in March 2011, Hank opted to pursue a career in the video game industry, per The US Sun. He currently has a partnership with HBCustoms, a video game console company. Although he keeps a fairly private life, he does document some of his work via Instagram.

Kendra’s Marriage To Hank

The 6’4″ former athlete rose to fame when he began dating his ex, Kendra, in 2009. She left the Playboy mansion after meeting Hank and they tied the knot that same year. Kendra’s first and only marriage was very public, as the two eventually starred in multiple reality TV series about their life.

In 2009, once they got married, the TV personality and Hank premiered their first show, Kendra. Their show ran on the E! network for two years until they pursued another show on WE tv. Kendra on Top was their second reality TV series to document their marriage, which on the air from 2012 until 2017. During that time, the former celebrity couple welcomed two kids: Hank IV, 13, and their daughter, Alijah, 8. Eventually, their marriage went sour and they had a very public falling out. After allegations came to light that Hank had reportedly cheated on Kendra, per PEOPLE, the two eventually divorced in 2018.

Her Relationship With Hugh Hefner

Prior to Kendra’s marriage to Hank, she was in a relationship with Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. The mom-of-two dated the famed bachelor from 2004 until their split in 2009. When they met, Kendra was 18 years old, while the late publisher was 78. She recalled the first time they spoke in her book, Sliding Into Home, which was released in 2010. Hugh had called her to invite her to his 78th birthday party and asked her to be his girlfriend over the phone. In the book, Kendra revealed that it “wasn’t a physical attraction” that drew her to Hugh, but rather because was “cool.” She also wrote, “As you probably know, I became Hef’s girlfriend, moved into the Mansion full-time, and a year later began filming the hit show The Girls Next Door.”