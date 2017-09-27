Hugh Hefner Dead: ‘Playboy’ Founder Dies At 91

Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of ‘Playboy’ magazine, has died. The businessman passed away today, Sept. 27, leaving behind a $43 million fortune, his wife Crystal, and four children. Get all of the details here.

Hugh Hefner died today, Sept. 27, Playboy confirmed in a statement. The American adult magazine publisher, businessman and notorious playboy passed away from “natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” according to the statement. He was 91 years old.

Hugh left quite the mark on this world. He was a self-made multi-millionaire — his status as the founder and chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises earned him an estimated $43 million — and launched Playboy magazine in 1953. Hugh started out as a copywriter for Esquire magazine, and left in 1952 when he asked for a $5 raise and was denied. He raised $8,000 from investors to start Playboy, and the rest is history.

Hugh, who was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 9, 1926, also became known for housing young women in the Playboy Mansion, and dated up to seven women at a time. He sold the mansion for $100 million in 2016, and lived in a neighboring estate until his death. Hugh was married three times, first to Millie Williams, then actress and model Kimberley Conrad. He wed model Crystal Harris in 2012, and they were still together at the time of his death. He is also survived by his four children: Christie, David, Marston and Cooper.

In September 2016, reports revealed that Hugh was dangerously ill. He had whittled down to about 90 pounds, a source told Page Six, and people who wanted to see him allegedly had to sign a confidentiality agreement. Reps for Hugh denied the claims, saying that he was “fine” and that chronic back pain makes it difficult for him to move around, but he was still involved with publishing the magazine and other daily activities. Of course, we now know the reports were true.

