Kendra Wilkinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson has grown an incredible fanbase over the years after becoming a reality show darling with 2005’s Girls Next Door. As one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends at the time, alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, Kendra parlayed her playful innocence and infectious laugh into bona fide career, as she went on to star in her own two series, Kendra and Kendra on Top.

By the end of her stint on Girls Next Door, Kendra had found a new romance with Philadelphia Eagle’s player Hank Baskett. The couple ended up getting married in 2009, which kicked off her reality show Kendra. However, the model and professional athlete couldn’t make it last, and Kendra ended up filing for divorce in 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The divorce was finalized in February 2019.

“The depression is gone finally,” Kendra captioned an Instagram at the time “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know…”

During their tumultuous union, which was filled with cheating accusations, the pair welcomed two children together. While Kendra and Hank may not be a couple anymore, they have moved on as co-parenting champs to their offspring. Learn more about their son Hank and daughter Alijah, below.

Hank

On June 11, 2009, Kendra and Hank announced they were pregnant, just a few weeks before their wedding at the Playboy Mansion. In December of that year, they welcomed their first bundle of joy, son Hank IV. The teenager is now taking after his athletic parents — Kendra played softball in high school! — and getting into sports such as soccer and hockey. “This goal was worth posting. My beast boy out there killin it,” Kendra captioned a 2018 video of Hank scoring a point in soccer. A few months later, she gushed about him being MVP of his hockey team!

The youngster is also getting into music as Kendra took to her social media once again to give an update on Hank’s hobbies. “Hank is a very serious, old soul kinda kid. [He didn’t] really have interest in listening to music but when he found the keyboard/piano things changed,” Kendra shared in February 2020. “He likes to create and perform music.”

Alijah

In May 2014, Hank IV got the wonderful gift of a baby sister named Alijah. Since then, Kendra can’t help but express her motherly love for her two babies. On Mother’s Day in 2016, the beauty posted pics of her abdominal area, prominently displaying the stretched skin from giving birth. “Look what my 2 babies did… They made me happy,” she sweetly captioned the post.

It appears Alijah is also interested in the arts, especially music. “She wants to express everything creatively and sing [and] perform like a Broadway musical star,” Kendra said of her baby girl, adding that Alijah “reminds me of a little Taylor Swift.”