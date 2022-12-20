Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare New Photos Of Her 2 Kids & They’re So Grown Up

Kendra Wilkinson has shared rare snapshots of her adorable two children, 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah, who she shares with her ex-husband, former football star Hank Baskett. She posted a carousel of pictures with her kids on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which showed special moments from their trip to Hawaii. The cover shot showed a smiling Kendra, 37, sitting on a concrete bench with her kiddos next to her. The bench was on a beach filled with picturesque palm trees and gave a glimpse of the gorgeous aqua ocean behind them.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star looked vacation ready in a simple white tank top, off-white shorts, and bright white sneakers. She leaned into her daughter, who had a large grin on her face as she donned a blue and white high-low dress and white slides. On the other side of her sat Hank Jr., who posed in black pants, black Crocs, and a white tee with a pink graphic across the left chest area.

Other photos gave glimpses of her kids swimming in the crystal-clear water near the shore. A close-up of Alijah showed her with a big smile on her face with her eyes closed as she relaxed in water that reached above her shoulders.

In addition to sweet snaps of her kids during the Maui getaway, Kendra showed herself enjoying various libations, a picture of the sunset, a turtle, and an image of a walkway along the beautiful shoreline. A video included in the post revealed a whale coming to the surface to breach.

“Happy Holidays,” the model and television personality captioned the post.

Kendra doesn’t often post pictures of her kids, so when she does, it’s certainly a treat for fans. She sprinkled a few pictures from a photo shoot on her page over the past year, and before that, she shared what appeared to be photos she took herself of Hank and Alijah enjoying the view of Los Angeles from beautiful gardens atop a hill. “My two best friends and the city I love,” she sweetly captioned the pics.

At the time, Hank had long, curly hair, which he has since cut. Alijah looked about the same and even wore a blue dress similar to the one she rocked in Hawaii.

In Nov. 2021, Kendra opened up about being a fully present single mom while also trying to get back into the dating scene. “I’m a single mom and I’m really trying to explore who I am right now,” she told PEOPLE. “I am really putting myself out there. And I hope this chapter brings me to a better place.” She and Hank were married between 2009 and 2018 and split after Hank was involved in a cheating scandal.