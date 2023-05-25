Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Match In Black While Shopping In NYC After Rekindling Romance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello twinned in black shorts as they happily strolled together in New York on Thursday.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 25, 2023 5:49PM EDT
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
View gallery
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York Pictured: Shawn Mendes,Camila Cabello Ref: SPL7564217 250523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, are so close they’re almost twins! The duo stepped out for some shopping in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Thursday, May 25, rocking matching black shorts, t shirts, and sunglasses. Camila rocked a white bag and black sneakers, pulling her hair into a cute ponytail for the outing and carrying a beverage. Shawn wore white sneakers and carried a black bag. Both appeared to be completely happy for their sunny outing.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
SplashNews

The pics come just days after a Tuesday, May 23 coffee run in New York, during which they held hands and appeared to be so in love. Shawn and Camila are apparently enjoying every minute of their rekindled romance after their surprising November 2021 split. The duo first sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen passionately kissing during the Coachella Festival in April.

In a November 2019 interview, the “Havana” songstress shared how their steamy on-off relationship started. “During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

In a later interview, she admitted that transparency was part of what made their relationship “human.” “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other,” she told Glamour in October of 2021. “I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship.”

Shawn echoed the sentiment in written comments to the publication. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding,” he wrote. “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be—and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad