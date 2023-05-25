Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Match In Black While Shopping In NYC After Rekindling Romance

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, are so close they’re almost twins! The duo stepped out for some shopping in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Thursday, May 25, rocking matching black shorts, t shirts, and sunglasses. Camila rocked a white bag and black sneakers, pulling her hair into a cute ponytail for the outing and carrying a beverage. Shawn wore white sneakers and carried a black bag. Both appeared to be completely happy for their sunny outing.

The pics come just days after a Tuesday, May 23 coffee run in New York, during which they held hands and appeared to be so in love. Shawn and Camila are apparently enjoying every minute of their rekindled romance after their surprising November 2021 split. The duo first sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen passionately kissing during the Coachella Festival in April.

In a November 2019 interview, the “Havana” songstress shared how their steamy on-off relationship started. “During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

In a later interview, she admitted that transparency was part of what made their relationship “human.” “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other,” she told Glamour in October of 2021. “I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship.”

Shawn echoed the sentiment in written comments to the publication. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding,” he wrote. “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be—and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”