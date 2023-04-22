Shawn Mendes Goes For Shirtless Walk Amid Rekindled Romance With Camila Cabello: Photos

Shawn Mendes, 24, turned heads on Friday, when he was photographed walking shirtless during a hike. The singer wore nothing but black shorts, white socks, and sneakers as he made his way past cameras and flashed a smile. He also had wireless earbuds in his ears and seemed focused as he got in his workout under the sun.

Shawn’s latest hike comes just one week after he made headlines for being spotted hanging out with his ex Camila Cabello, 26, at Coachella. The former lovebirds were seen hugging and even sharing a kiss as they watched a performance and chatted with friends. Videos and photos of the memorable moment were shared all across social media and had many fans excited about their reconciliation.

In addition to their appearance at Coachella, Shawn and Camila were seen out and about while holding hands just a few days ago. They were strolling around Santa Monica and appeared to be very much back on. Neither one of them have officially confirmed that they’re back together yet, but it’s safe to say that they are definitely on good terms.

Shawn and Camila, who were one of the hottest celeb couples during the COVID pandemic, first started dating back in 2019. They were seen showing off PDA in the middle of the summer of that year and confirmed their romance a short time later. They went on many outings together and even attended professional red carpet events, such as the Met Gala. They also gushed over each other on social media many times, even posting a close-up video of them in a full-on make out session.

The popular music stars went on to break up in Nov. 2021 and moved on. Shawn then sparked romance rumors with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda after the two were seen hanging out quite a bit over past few months. Meanwhile, Camila reportedly dated businessman Austin Kevitch but they split earlier this year.