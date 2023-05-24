Sharon Stone, 65, Rocks Tiny Bikini In Her Beverly Hills Mansion For Sexy New Photo

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a tiny bikini as she shared a selfie from inside her lavish Beverly Hills mansion!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 24, 2023 10:02PM EDT
Sharon Stone
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MEGA

Sharon Stone is, in her own words, ready for summer! The screen legend, 65, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 24, to share a sexy mirror selfie from inside her lavishly appointed mansion in Beverly Hills. In the pic, the Basic Instinct star donned a tiny green string bikini in an animal print as she twisted around for just the right angle. She accessorized the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses, and her short blonde hair was styled in beachy waves. In the background, elaborate columns could be seen in the gorgeous house, as well as a massive portrait of fellow bombshell Marilyn Monroe in bed. “Ready for summer,” she captioned the makeup-free snap, along with lipstick kiss and sunglass emojis.

Plenty of Sharon’s 3.5 million followers on the platform commented, but the best reactions came from fellow celebrities. White Oleander star Michelle Pfeiffer and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna each reacted with a row of flame emojis. Citadel beauty Priyanka Chopra also contributed a flame emoji reaction, while comedian Whitney Cummings hilariously quipped, “I’m gay.”

Sharon clearly has no qualms about flaunting her stunning looks at any age. In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, she responded to a question about women in Hollywood in their 40’s having a “difficult” time.

“For what reason, really?” she shot back. “It’s when you’re your most beautiful, your most talented, your most successful. So let’s oppress women, because they might become more powerful than men, and then look what would happen. That might stop some of the killing and craziness!”

As for that stunning physique, she shared how she achieves it in a 2018 interview with The New York Timesand it’s simpler than you’d think. “I don’t eat processed food. I don’t drink caffeine, and very rarely will have a soda or alcohol,” she explained. “But I eat meat and dark chocolate. I sugar my tea if I feel like it. I have celiac disease, so I don’t eat gluten. Otherwise, I just eat like a person — whatever I’m hungry for.”

Sharon Stone
MEGA

And while she admits to doing Pilates or dancing for exercise, she says she’s “not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.” But for Sharon, it’s “more about real inner beauty,” she told the newspaper. “It’s important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It’s something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty — an internal sense of form and elegance.”

She certainly has that in spades.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad