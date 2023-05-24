Sharon Stone, 65, Rocks Tiny Bikini In Her Beverly Hills Mansion For Sexy New Photo

Sharon Stone is, in her own words, ready for summer! The screen legend, 65, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 24, to share a sexy mirror selfie from inside her lavishly appointed mansion in Beverly Hills. In the pic, the Basic Instinct star donned a tiny green string bikini in an animal print as she twisted around for just the right angle. She accessorized the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses, and her short blonde hair was styled in beachy waves. In the background, elaborate columns could be seen in the gorgeous house, as well as a massive portrait of fellow bombshell Marilyn Monroe in bed. “Ready for summer,” she captioned the makeup-free snap, along with lipstick kiss and sunglass emojis.

Plenty of Sharon’s 3.5 million followers on the platform commented, but the best reactions came from fellow celebrities. White Oleander star Michelle Pfeiffer and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna each reacted with a row of flame emojis. Citadel beauty Priyanka Chopra also contributed a flame emoji reaction, while comedian Whitney Cummings hilariously quipped, “I’m gay.”

Sharon clearly has no qualms about flaunting her stunning looks at any age. In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, she responded to a question about women in Hollywood in their 40’s having a “difficult” time.

“For what reason, really?” she shot back. “It’s when you’re your most beautiful, your most talented, your most successful. So let’s oppress women, because they might become more powerful than men, and then look what would happen. That might stop some of the killing and craziness!”

As for that stunning physique, she shared how she achieves it in a 2018 interview with The New York Times — and it’s simpler than you’d think. “I don’t eat processed food. I don’t drink caffeine, and very rarely will have a soda or alcohol,” she explained. “But I eat meat and dark chocolate. I sugar my tea if I feel like it. I have celiac disease, so I don’t eat gluten. Otherwise, I just eat like a person — whatever I’m hungry for.”

And while she admits to doing Pilates or dancing for exercise, she says she’s “not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.” But for Sharon, it’s “more about real inner beauty,” she told the newspaper. “It’s important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It’s something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty — an internal sense of form and elegance.”

She certainly has that in spades.