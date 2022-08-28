Sharon Stone, 64, Sizzles In Bikini Selfie As She Jokes About Being In Shape As ‘Summer’s Over’: Photo

Sharon Stone snapped a sexy mirror selfie in a tribal print bikini before seemingly catching some rays in her backyard.

August 28, 2022 11:55AM EDT
Sharon Stone is back on the ‘gram with another sizzling bikini photo. The 64-year-old snapped a sexy bikini selfie as she posed in front of a mirror in her home on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Basic Instinct icon looked incredible in the string two piece featuring a tribal inspired print with turquoise, red, black and white. While Sharon looked more in shape than ever, the actress remarked in her caption that “always” seems to the case as summer comes to an end.

“Why do I always get in shape when summers over?” she quipped in the caption to her 3.3 million followers, adding a shrug and shock emoji. The Meadville, PA native held onto a pair of sunglasses in her left hand and her iPhone in the right, catching a glimpse of a tufted gray couch and eclectic decor in the background. She appeared to have a framed photo of the late Marilyn Monroe on her wall, along with a series of candles and religious statue on her coffee table. The blonde also captured her sassy short hair ‘do and neutral makeup before seemingly heading out to her backyard pool, where she’s previously taken plenty of bikini photos.

Sharon’s friends and followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, taking to the comments to let her know! “It’s never too late to be fabulous,” Carson Kressley wrote. “Lady, you’re always in shape to slay,” model Paulina Porizkova added, while Billy Eichner simply wrote “Wow” with flame emojis. Sam Smith also got in on the action, sweetly leaving five heart emojis.

Just a few days prior, Sharon popped up on Instagram in another swimsuit — this time a plunging black one piece. She and some pals engaged in a game of pool volleyball at her home, and looked like they had an absolute blast. “Sunday funday,” Sharon declared in the caption on a photo of her serving. A BBQ could be seen going behind her as others enjoyed cocktails in a shady area nearby.

