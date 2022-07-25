Sharon Stone, 64, Wears Nothing But A Towel & Bikini Bottoms While Enjoying Her ‘Perfect Day’

No top, no problem! Sharon Stone, 64, went topless for a racy bikini photo that she posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 24. The Academy Award nominee posed in nothing but green bikini bottoms and a green towel that covered part of her breasts. Sharon let out a big laugh as she soaked up the sun rays on her outside patio. She also wore a pair of reading glasses in the photo, which she captioned, “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️.”

Sharon looks amazing for her age, which is something her famous followers pointed out after she posted the near-nude snapshot. Lisa Rinna called Sharon a “legend,” while Whitney Cummings called her an “icon.” Paulina Porzikova, 57, who also looks flawless for her age, left a funny comment on Sharon’s post. “And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals😉,” Paulina said.

The Casino actress always looks gorgeous no matter how much clothing she has on. She crushes it whether she’s in swimwear or the fanciest of outfits. For example, Sharon stole the show at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in an emerald green dress. Her look shimmered and featured a sexy animal print that she joyfully showed off on the red carpet.

Recently, Sharon did an interview with Rake magazine and talked about her experience when she became world famous. “If I went to a restaurant, for example, by the time I was into the entrée, there would be hundreds of people outside the restaurant. Not sometimes, every time,” she revealed. “Then it would take, like, an army of bodyguards to get me to the car to the point where this army of bodyguards is holding people back.”

Luckily, Sharon’s life is way more low-key now. But she’s still absolutely beloved by her fans who love to see what Sharon’s up to on Instagram.