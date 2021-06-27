See Pic

Sharon Stone, 63, Rocks Sexy Yellow Bikini As She Posts About A ‘Happy Summer’ — See Pic

Sharon Stone shared an eye-catching pic of herself posing in a flattering yellow bikini while throwing her arms up over her head and flashing the biggest smile.

Sharon Stone, 63, looked like a ray of sunshine in her latest Instagram pic! The actress posed in a stylish yellow bikini in an epic snapshot she posted on June 27. She flashed a gorgeous smile to the camera while going makeup-free and had both of her arms lifted up and bent as she rested her hands on her head, which was full of her signature blonde locks.

An adorable dog could be seen standing in the doorway of the outside area she was in and bright green trees were spotted in the reflection of the glass doors she was standing in front of. “Happy Summer,” the talented star wrote in the caption of the pic.

It didn’t take long for her fans to share comments that proved they loved her sunny vibe and her dog! “Love the way your pup is looking at you❤️👏,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Hahaha your dog 😍 enjoy your summer!!” A third pointed out, “The dog is like, damn gurl 😜😜😜😜” and a fourth called her a “beautiful woman.”

Sharon Stone looking gorgeous during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Sharon’s latest pic comes just a few days after she made headlines for stating a controversial opinion about Meryl Streep, 72, and her status in the acting industry, in a new interview. The Basic Instinct star told Everything Zoomer that although she thinks Meryl is “an amazingly wonderful woman and actress,” she thinks that are other actresses “equally as talented” who don’t get the same “iconic” status.

“The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one,” she explained to the outlet. “And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.”

Her opinion received mixed responses from Twitter users shortly after it was published. Although some agreed with her, others expressed differing opinions, including one that praised Meryl and instead blamed the “studios, writers, & filmmakers who fail to create enough engaging, challenging, & complex roles for the abundance of iconic actors ‘over a certain age’ that exist.”