Sharon Stone, 64, Goes Makeup Free & Rocks Ripped Denim During Beverly Hills Lunch Date

Sharon Stone wore a fun floral jacket and capri jeans during her lunch outing. See a photo of her unique ensemble here!

August 11, 2022 4:24PM EDT
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone, 64, was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a lunch date and looked flawless without any makeup on. The Beauty actress looked darling as she dressed up a pair of ’90s-style distressed blue jean capris with multi-colored strappy heels that matched the funky floral jacket she wore over a white tee. The oversized utility-style jacket was red with white, blue, and pink florals covering it. She accessorized with two sparkling necklaces, which were mostly hidden underneath her crewneck tee.

Sharon looked beautiful without any makeup on — and it’s not the first time she has shown off her bare skin. On July 24, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress showed off more than just her natural face when she posed in nothing but green, leopard-print bikini bottoms and a green and white striped towel that she had draped around her chest. She leaned back and smiled at the sky in the photo, showing all of her underboob.  “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day”, she captioned the snapshot, which was taken from her backyard patio.

The revealing photo is certainly an outlier on Sharon’s Instagram feed, as she usually posts selfies and photos of her travels. Her last bikini-clad picture came on July 9, which showed her relaxing in a gorgeous pool that was fixed on a cliff and overlooked the sea in Sicily. The Casino star rested her head on the edge of the square pool and smiled wide while her stylist, Paris Libby, did the same. “Cold plunge in Sicily,” she captioned the picturesque post.

While Sharon is slaying in her 60s with confidence, she did not always accept her aging body. “There was a point in my 40s when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, ‘I’m not coming out until I can totally accept the way that I look right now,'” she recalled in an interview with Shape (via Vogue). “And I examined my face in the magnifying mirror, and I looked at my body, and I cried and cried and cried.”

Sharon has aged gracefully, and her exemplified confidence certainly shows it.

