Podcast

Brooke Burke Reflects On Turning 50 & Reveals How She ‘Stays Motivated’ To Workout & Be Healthy

brooke burke
Spread Pictures / BACKGRID
AG_185229 - ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** - Saint Barthelemy, France - Brooke Burke shows off her incredible physique in a black and white swimsuit while enjoying the Caribbean sea in St Barts. Brooke put her bikini body on display in a one piece cut-out suit while enjoying the clear blue waters of St Barts. Pictured: Brooke Burke AKM-GSI 29 MARCH 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Spread Pictures / AKM-GSI Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com or sales@akmgsi.com
Brooke Burke Charvet KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Arrivals, The Forum, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019
Brooke Burke Charvet on the catwalk 115th Annual Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 - Runway, New York, USA - 07 Feb 2019 Wearing CD Greene View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Brooke Burke looks and feels better than ever at 50 years old! The fitness icon spoke to HL about how she continues to treat herself with ‘love & compassion’ as she ages.

Brooke Burke is living her best life and aging like a fine wine! The Brooke Burke Body founder, who recently turned 50, opened up on the HollywoodLife Podcast about having “compassion and love and grace” for herself as she ages. “I think it’s human. I think it’s real. I think this inner dialogue is really affecting us. I turned 50 this year, I could focus on everything that no one else is even noticing. It’s just how we are as women,” she told HL, “It’s really important that we’re kind to ourselves and that we treat ourselves with compassion and love and grace. Easier said than done, but hopefully if we make it a practice, the way that we talk to ourselves.”

Brooke continued, “People think it’s going to be easy to be positive. It’s not, you have to work at it. You have to focus on things that you love, focus on your strengths, and give yourself some grace.” The fitness guru advises women to workout to “shift you out of your funk” and “get you into a better space.” “Dopamine, adrenaline, vitamin D, going outside — all these things, what we put in our body, how we treat our body, how we talk to ourselves. I promise you, your head is listening. Your body is listening to everything that your head is saying and believing it.”

Brooke Burke. (Spread Pictures / BACKGRID)

When it comes to staying motivated workout and live a healthy lifestyle, Brooke passed on some great tips that she uses herself. “Have a buddy system! Commit with a friend! I have done workouts at home with my girlfriend at home in another city, and we get goofy, we push each other to workout. It really makes it fun,” she gushed. Another option the mom of four recommended is to “set your goals in the morning and then knock them out.” “Take five minutes in the morning just to get your head in the game,” she dished. “I think that really helps. Fitness is is not an isolated journey, right? I say that a lot. But it really helps to have somebody or something to hold you accountable.”

Related Gallery

Brooke Burke -- PICS

Exclusive All Round - No Minimums Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (12418376an) Exclusive - Brooke Burke, Scott Rigsby Exclusive - Brooke Burke celebrates her 50th birthday with family and friends, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Sep 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Burke looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 28 Nov 2020 Pictured: Brooke burke. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718099_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Burke looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 28 Nov 2020 Pictured: Brooke burke. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718099_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Brooke also finds motivation in music and shares her playlists for multiple moods and vibes on her Brooke Burke Body app. “I have music on all the time, whether I’m working out, having dinner, even sleeping music. I just am really affected by that!” she said. She also revealed that new workout programs are “continuously” coming out to “keep everyone engaged.” “There’s an attention span to fitness,” she explained. “If you get bored, you’re done.”

On top of all of her incredible aging and healthy lifestyle tips, Brooke discussed one of her favorite products — a supplement called Tru Niagen. “Basically, it’s a supplement for your cells, I’ve been taking it for five years, and it’s really about cellular repair, cellular metabolism, longevity. It’s an anti aging supplement, if you will,” she told HL. “It helps increase your own NAD levels. NAD is something that we’re born with, and when you’re 40, you make half of it, and when you’re 50, half of that and on, and on. So, it helps your body increase those level.” NAD is derived from Nicotinamide Riboside and your NAD levels help determine the speed of aging process. As a result, people with high NAD levels tend to have better physical activity, cognitive function and potential for cell repair and regeneration. Tru Niagen is currently available for purchase on Amazon.