Charlize Theron Wears Just A T-Shirt In New Photos To Promote ‘Fast X’ Merch

Charlize Theron, 47, looks gorgeous in her latest set of Instagram photos, which promoted the new Fast and Furious merchandise line. The blonde beauty posed in nothing but a black graphic T-shirt, which featured her character Cipher’s face on it, from the collection, and she smiled with her shoulder-length hair down. She added a lengthy caption that revealed how much the new line meant to her.

“While I’m sick in bed right now, the one thing making me feel better is that we finally get to unveil this @thefastsaga cast merchandise collection, available now at fastxstore.com,” she wrote. “As if that wasn’t cool enough, 100% of net proceeds will benefit my organization @ctaop, in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa. Beyond grateful to my Fast fam for joining me in using this moment to shine a light on the potential for a more just world.”

Once the photos were shared, her fans left several comments that complimented the new merch collection and her look. “That shirt is everything!” one fan wrote, while another called her “beautiful” and “brilliant.” Others wished her well as she continues to recover from being sick.

Before she wowed with her latest set of photos, Charlize made headlines for her look at the Fast X premiere. She wore black lingerie under a sheer wrap dress and heels as she posed on the red carpet of the event. She also added a stylish black beret and long black necklace, and had her hair down.

When she’s not getting attention for her eye-catching style, Charlize is sparking interest with her love life. The talented star was recently spotted walking around Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood while holding hands with a man identified as Alex Dimitrijevic, who is believed to be her boyfriend. The outing made quite the impression since she’s known for being quite private about her personal life and previously admitted she hadn’t dated anyone in five years.