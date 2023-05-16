Charlize Theron, 47, Holds Hands With Hot Model & Seemingly Confirms New Romance

Springtime might have brought new love for Charlize Theron. In these photos obtained by Daily Mail, Charlize, 47, is seen walking through Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood while holding hands with a man DM identified as Alex Dimitrijevic. The Mad Max: Fury Road star wore a maroon sweater with a plunging v-neckline, khaki pants, dark sunglasses, and comfortable-looking sandals. Her apparent date for the day wore a yellow silk shirt with a vivid Avanti vintage-style Aloha shirt, faded blue jeans, and tan shoes.

Alex’s listing on NEXT Models puts him at 6’3″, with a 34 waist and a 42 chest. His eyes are green, and his hair is brown. He has worked with brands like Malbon Golf and AG Green Label. HollywoodLife has reached out to Charlize’s rep for comment on these photos.

In 2020, Charlize spoke about her dating history when visiting The Drew Barrymore Show. She had been in a long-term relationship with Stuart Townsend from 2002 to 2010 and Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015. Since then, the F9 star hasn’t made her love life a priority. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years,” she said, per USA Today. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like, ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less.”

“I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely,” added Theron. “Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something else. I think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand, because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. And then part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed, and I go, ‘Oh my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.'”

Charlize is the mom of two adoptive daughters, one of which is transgender. During the recent “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, Charlize appeared and said she would “f**k up anyone who is trying to f**k with anything with drag queens,” per The Advocate. Charlize’s comments came after increased drag bans/anti-trans legislation passed at the state level. The telethon raised over $600k in support of drag performers and pro-LGBTQ+ causes.

However, Charlize’s comments drew the ire of Megyn Kelly, who Charlize portrayed in Bombshell. “Okay, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f**k me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this,” the former FOX newscaster said on The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. From there, the conservative Megyn equated drag performers to “groomers” by saying that there are drag queen shows that are “deeply disturbing, and they’re happening in front of young children.”

Like many on the right, Megyn equated the adults-only shows in bars and cabarets to the all-ages Drag Queen Story Hour, where drag performers read fairy tales to children and act in age-appropriate ways.

“Understand what we’re actually seeing out there, which can include absolutely the grooming of young children,” said Megyn. “Even [Theron] should be against that, trans kid or not.”