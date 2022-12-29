Charlize Theron Bonds With Daughter Jackson, 10, On Sushi Outing In LA: Photos

Charlize Theron was spotted spending some quality mother-daughter time with her oldest child, 10-year-old Jackson, this week! The pair were seen on their way to a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted and checked their cell phones in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here. Charlize, 47, has two daughters: Jackson and 7-year-old August, who were both adopted. Charlize adopted both Jackson and August when they were newborns in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

In a 2018 interview, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she always wanted to adopt her children. “Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she told PEOPLE. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

At the beginning of December, Charlize revealed her daughters were a bit concerned about seeing her latest Dior perfume campaign, as an image of her topless was printed on a billboard for all to see. “In their heads, they’re like, ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do.’ My younger one goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job,’” Charlize confessed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“And my older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she’s just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f—king wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘That will pay for your college!’”

However, Charlize isn’t the only who has gotten in trouble for her lack of clothing. Later on in her chat with THR, Charlize said she once had to tell Jackson to go back upstairs and put a full shirt on after she came downstairs wearing a crop top to go to Target. “She got in the car and she was upset,” the Bombshell actress admitted.

Jackson’s outfit seemed to pass the test for her lunch date with her mom this week. She looked adorable in a layered blue skirt, a plain white tee, and black boots, while Charlize kept it casual in blue jeans, an off-white sweater, and a plaid trench coat. She paired her look with black clogs and finished it off with a baker boy cap.

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Atomic Blonde actress said being a mom is the job she enjoys the most. “I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that,” she confessed. ” If somebody said to me tomorrow, ‘You can’t do both,’ would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me.”

Charlize is quite private about her two kids — aside from her love for them of course. The last picture she posted of them on her Instagram (seen above) came in 2020 to celebrate National Daughter’s Day. “My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same,” she wrote alongside a photo with her two beautiful girls. How sweet!