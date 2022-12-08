Charlize Theron Jokes About Daughter, 10, Being ‘Embarrassed’ To See Her Mom ‘Without A Shirt’ On Dior Billboard

Seeing your mom on a billboard must be wild! Seeing your mom shirtless on a billboard — that’s a whole other story! Charlize Theron opened up about her daughters, Jackson, 10, and August, 7, reactions to her acting career and a recent sultry billboard display, and it’s pretty relatable! “In their heads, they’re like, ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do.’ My younger one goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job,'” Charlize shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “And my older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she’s just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f**king wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’ And I’m like, ‘That will pay for your college!'”

The South African beauty went on to add, “Deep down, like every mother, I just want to f**king impress them.” At the same time, Charlize remained incredibly humble about her stardom and impressive resume throughout the interview, despite being honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at THR’s Women in Entertainment Event. “I could be wrong, but I don’t think anyone I’ve had business with would say, ‘Oh, I don’t know her.’ I make it so abundantly clear when I meet somebody, even if it’s a pitch at a streamer for a f**king TV show, that I don’t need to be an enigma. And I think that’s part of the broadness, the let me swear and be self-deprecating — it’s because I don’t want to waste all this time with you thinking I’m this movie star,” she told the outlet.

Charlize went on to joke about her youngest daughter’s outfit choices, which the author noted was ‘payback’ for her sexy Dior billboard! “The other day, I said to my little girl, my baby, who’s wild, I said, “We have to go to Target in 30 minutes, so be ready.” And she came downstairs in a fucking crop top. And I was like, “No, no, no, no, no. Can you just put a full shirt on?” she recalled. “She got in the car and she was upset. And I was like, “Stop. Don’t.” She was 6 at the time, and she was just like, “Why is how I express myself so upsetting to you?” And she was right, and sometimes you have to be able to look at a 6-year-old and go, “You’re right.” But if I showed you this outfit, you’d f-ing die! It involved fringe.”

In an October 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Charlize opened up further about her relationship with her daughters, admitting the two ‘make fun’ of her for her obsession with the Real Housewives. “I always say to my kids, ‘Just diversify a little bit,’ and my little one will go, ‘Are you watching the Housewives again?’” she recalled. “And I go, ‘Yes, I am.… We’ll watch a little [Federico] Fellini later.’”