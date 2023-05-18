Charli D’Amelio Shares Update On Sister Dixie After She Was Hospitalized For Dehydration

Dixie D’Amelio is going to be OK. Following an abrupt hospitalization for dehydration on Thursday, May 18, her sister Charli D’Amelio shared a positive update. “She was just dehydrated, and she got some fluids,” Charli told Entertainment Tonight the same day at the D’Amelio Footwear shoe launch event. “But she’s gonna be at the D’Amelio Footwear launch tonight, so you will see her. She is coming, she’s just getting ready right now.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that Dixie, 21, was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance after nearly passing out ahead of the big launch celebration. Photos showed the TikTok star wearing a gray tank style Calvin Klein sports bra and looking flushed while laying on a gurney before being transported to the facility. Sources with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that the social media sensation began feeling woozy in the mid afternoon as she was working in West Hollywood.

Out of “caution,” the ambulance was called. She was ultimately dehydrated, and was administered fluids with an IV. Meanwhile, Dixie took to Snapchat to reassure fans that she would still be at the show launch — while still hooked up to monitors. “Are you okay?” asked a fan, with Dixie replaying in writing, “got to [get] excited about the show launch.”

Shoes have become a big part of Dixie’s ever burgeoning career. In March, she launched a sneaker collection in conjunction with Puma. “I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day-to-day fashion,” she told PEOPLE at the time of the PUMA x DIXIE collection. “I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone’s closet.”

As for the ever-swirling interest in her life, she admitted it can be a bit much. “Obviously, it can be difficult for anyone to not read comments or pay attention to gossip, but I think every day is different,” she told the outlet. “There are days when I feel more sensitive to speculations, and there are other days where I’m truly unbothered. I’ve learned to appreciate going through the motions and allowing myself to take things as they come.”