Dixie & Charli D’Amelio Reveal If They Will Collab As Charli Explores Her Music Career On ‘The D’Amelio Show’

Sisters and collaborators? Not so fast! Charli and Dixie D’Amelio set the record straight on their separate music careers in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, while chatting about season two of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu. “No!” the sisters said at the same time. “Everything is TBD,” Dixie told HL, before poking fun at her sister by her side, adding, “I mean, since I’ve already paved the way for Charli, I’m done like giving handouts, you know?”

Charli rolled her eyes at the sisterly scuffle, and the girls’ mom Heidi D’Amelio laughed, as she adding, “This is how we are. This is constant. These three are super funny,” pointing at Charli, Dixie and their father, Marc. “I try to be funny, they tell me I’m not. But that’s just us and who we are. I feel like we have a fun family off camera and that translates on-camera.”

Recall, in the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season, fans were shocked to learn Charli wanted to explore a music career herself, as Dixie kicked off her first tour. It appears that the girls’ parents Heidi and Marc, with Charli, choose to keep the current contestant’s career goals from Dixie. “I want to chase after any dream that I could imagine,” Charli says in the trailer. “I love performing, but I don’t feel ready to tell Dixie about music just because this was kind of like, her thing.”

As for Dixie, the series kicked off with the “Be Happy” singer on tour and she admitted it was “hard” to watch herself back but “fun” to see the performances. Both sisters also opened up about feeling more comfortable living their lives out in front of the cameras for season 2. “We still have the good days and bad days where we’re filming and Charli doesn’t want to have a conversation or I’m in a bad mood, but I think it’s easier,” Dixie explained.

“I feel like maybe last season, you guys would have had the conversations because cameras were there, but now it’s just so comfortable and natural,” their mom Heidi added. “I think the crew makes it easy to because we really love everyone that asks us the questions and films. So, it’s really easy, and it’s fun,” Marc jumped in.

It’s uncertain how things play out, especially concerning Charli’s music career, but with new episodes out on Hulu every Wednesday, we will definitely find out soon!