Jennifer Lopez Rocks Crop Top & Skirt As She Kisses Ben Affleck At ‘The Mother’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Mother, at the Westwood Regency Village Theater on May 10. The 53-year-old put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in a plunging crop top and matching high-waisted sequin skirt.

For the event, JLo sparkled in a head-to-toe cream sequin Brunello Cucinelli ensemble featuring a plunging V-neck bralette with a tight, high-waisted cream maxi skirt and a matching duster coat on top. She showed off ample cleavage in the tiny crop top and she accessorized her look with dangling diamond Fernando Jorge High Stream earrings and a metallic Tyler Ellis clutch.

JLo was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Ben Affleck, who looked handsome in a three-piece black suit with a white button-down shirt under his blazer. The lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet.

JLo has been doing a ton of press for her new film which will be released on May 12, 2023, and one of our favorite recent looks from her was her sparkly animal print outfit on the Kelly & Mark show. JLo rocked a high-neck, skintight long-sleeve cheetah mini dress that was covered in sequins and featured wide sleeves that were covered in purple feathers.

She styled the extremely short mini dress with a pair of tight bedazzled Valentino Spring 2023 Couture Crystal Embellished Tights in Leopard that were covered in intricate beading and she topped her look off with a pair of matching, pointed-toe Valentino Leopard Print Pumps. A pair of oversized Emilio Pucci 6Mm Square Shades, silver Pichulik Lua Earrings, and a Valentino Loco Leopard Bag tied her look together.