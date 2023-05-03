Jennifer Lopez Rocks Wild Animal Print Sequin Outfit With Feathers On ‘Kelly & Mark:’ Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, it is that she sure knows how to make a statement and she proved that when she was the special guest on Kelly & Mark on May 3, promoting her new Netflix film, The Mother, which will be released on May 12, 2023. The 53-year-old rocked an animal print mini dress with feathered sleeves styled with matching animal print sequin leggings.

JLo rocked a high-neck, skintight long-sleeve cheetah mini dress that was covered in sequins and featured wide sleeves that were covered in purple feathers. She styled the extremely short mini dress with a pair of tight bedazzled animal print leggings that were covered in intricate beading and she topped her look off with a pair of matching, pointed-toe cheetah print heels. A pair of oversized sunglasses and silver hoops tied her look together.

JLo has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet looking fabulous in Ralph Lauren. JLo showed off her incredible figure in a black dress that had a gaping cutout on the bodice and flowed into a satin pink skirt.

JLo’s dress showed off ample cleavage as well as her tiny waist and toned abs. The bottom half of the dress featured a tight black band on her waist and flowed out into a silky pink skirt. She accessorized her glamorous look with a pair of black elbow-length gloves, a pink satin clutch, Piferi Vegan Black Satin Rosalia Platforms, and a black pillbox hat with a sheer lace veil attached to it.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent looks from the star was her cropped Brunello Cucinelli Handmade Marine Flower Crochet Opera Top in Linen, Cotton and Silk, which she styled with a matching high-waisted see-through Brunello Cucinelli Handmade Marine Flower Crochet Opera Skirt in Linen, Cotton and Silk. On top of the two-piece set she rocked a Brunello Cucinelli Linen Short Double-Breasted Blazer and she accessorized with a Brunello Cucinelli Foulqrd Scarf in Beige, a pair of platform Aquazzura Very Claire Plateau Sandals, and a Lack of Color the Ridge Cowboy Hat.