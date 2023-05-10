Sami Sheen, 19, Keeps It Casual In Crop Top & Sweats While Shopping With Friends: Photo

Sami Sheen, 19, was photographed out and about with some friends in California on May 9. The 19-year-old went shopping after having lunch with her pals. She kept it casual, but still looked stylish, as she rocked a pair of low-rise blue sweatpants, paired with a white crop top. The outfit put her arm tattoos on display. She completed the look with Converse sneakers and hoop earrings, with her hair down and a big tousled.

Sami is the oldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. The exes also share 17-year-old Lola Sheen, Sami’s sister. Since she turned 18, Sami has shown off her independence through her social media pages, and even controversially created an OnlyFans account in 2022. Users have to pay to see the content that she shares on that account, but she has teased it on Instagram in the past, including with a lingerie-clad photo for Valentine’s Day.

Sami’s mother has been vocally supportive of the teenager’s venture on OnlyFans, while her father, Charlie, was hesitant at first. The actor eventually came around, though, telling Us Weekly, “Denise has illuminated a variety of points that, in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever it is essential that Sami has a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

In April, Sami seemingly hinted that she was in a relationship, as she posted a photo of herself kissing a mystery man on her social media page. She also captioned the pic, “Mon amour,” which means “my love.” She did not reveal his identity or their status. However, one month later, the photo has now been taken down from Sami’s Instagram.

While Sami is still young, she has big plans for the future. In a 2022 Q&A with fans, she shared her career goals, saying, “I want to be a director and write a screenplay.” Of course, Sami grew up with two famous parents in the entertainment industry, so this is a field she’s already somewhat familiar with.