Sami Sheen, 19, Keeps It Casual In Crop Top & Sweats While Shopping With Friends: Photo

While out with some friends on May 9, Sami Sheen showed off her effortless style in sweats.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 10, 2023 11:11AM EDT
sami sheen
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez arrives at a dance studio in Los Angeles Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5315556 310522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sami Sheen goes shopping at the Urban Outfitters store after meeting friends for lunch at Cafe Habana in Malibu. Pictured: Sami Sheen BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shanna Moakler upset about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian EngagementShanna Moakler upset about Engagement, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Oct 2021
Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

Sami Sheen, 19, was photographed out and about with some friends in California on May 9. The 19-year-old went shopping after having lunch with her pals. She kept it casual, but still looked stylish, as she rocked a pair of low-rise blue sweatpants, paired with a white crop top. The outfit put her arm tattoos on display. She completed the look with Converse sneakers and hoop earrings, with her hair down and a big tousled.

sami sheen
Sami Sheen out shopping. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

Sami is the oldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. The exes also share 17-year-old Lola Sheen, Sami’s sister. Since she turned 18, Sami has shown off her independence through her social media pages, and even controversially created an OnlyFans account in 2022. Users have to pay to see the content that she shares on that account, but she has teased it on Instagram in the past, including with a lingerie-clad photo for Valentine’s Day.

Sami’s mother has been vocally supportive of the teenager’s venture on OnlyFans, while her father, Charlie, was hesitant at first. The actor eventually came around, though, telling Us Weekly, “Denise has illuminated a variety of points that, in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever it is essential that Sami has a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

In April, Sami seemingly hinted that she was in a relationship, as she posted a photo of herself kissing a mystery man on her social media page. She also captioned the pic, “Mon amour,” which means “my love.” She did not reveal his identity or their status. However, one month later, the photo has now been taken down from Sami’s Instagram.

While Sami is still young, she has big plans for the future. In a 2022 Q&A with fans, she shared her career goals, saying, “I want to be a director and write a screenplay.” Of course, Sami grew up with two famous parents in the entertainment industry, so this is a field she’s already somewhat familiar with.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad