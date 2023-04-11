Sami Sheen, 19, Kisses Mystery Man She Calls ‘Her Love’ In New PDA Photo

Officially a taken woman! Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s daughter, Sami Sheen, 19, took to Instagram on Apr. 9 to reveal that her heart is off the market. “mon amour [my love],” she captioned the photo of her locking lips with a mystery man just over a month after posting a series of sexy bikini posts. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty put her arms around her new man and kissed him while they were on what appeared to be a rooftop. Her beau’s face could not be seen, however, he held her close with his hands around her waist.

Sami looked as chic as ever with a black mesh long-sleeve crop top and loose black pants. She accessorized her ensemble with a silver bracelet, a single silver ring on her middle finger, and matching metallic silver nail polish on only a few fingernails. Her mystery love sported a simple white t-shirt, black jeans, and similar bracelets as Sami’s.

Soon after the 19-year-old posted the smooching photo, many of her 132K followers took to the comments to react. “Love this awwwwww,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “love love love.” Despite many supportive comments, some of Sami’s followers joked in the comments that their shot at winning her over is done for. “First cut is the deepest,” a separate follower wrote, while a third added, “Oh I’m jealous.”

The kissing post comes just over one month after Denise’s daughter took to Instagram to share a sexy belfie post in a black swimsuit on Feb. 28. “some digitals for u,” she captioned the carousel of photos, which has generated over 7,774K likes. Many of her followers were stunned at the revealing photoshoot and flooded the comments with compliments. “Wow, you, this lighting , the swimsuit , the sunset , all magical,” Bella Thorne‘s mom, Tamara Thorne noted. Meanwhile, Bella herself added a series of fire emojis on the post in agreement with her mom. “yes these are everything,” one of Sami’s fans quipped.

Her black bikini photos were not a shock, as Sami is known for posting proactive photos often, including her Valentine’s Day lingerie post this year. “happy v-day,” she captioned the carousel of sexy photos. Sami made headlines back in June 2022 when she officially announced she joined the subscription-based platform via Instagram. “click the link in my bio,” she captioned a series of poolside photos, along with a kissing emoji.

Soon after that, her father and Two and a Half Men star told US Weekly that he did not approve of her joining. However, her mom and RHOBH alum told HollywoodLife that she allows Sami to make her own choices. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” Denise’s rep told us at the time. The 52-year-old mother joined OnlyFans herself just days after Sami.