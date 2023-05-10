Mama June Is ‘Penny Pinching’ After Blowing $1M On Drugs To Feed Addiction

During a new interview with The Daily Mail on May 10, TV personality Mama June (b. June Shannon), 43, admitted that she has deep regrets about blowing $1 million on her cocaine addiction. “Why in the hell did I spend that much money on cocaine?”, she asked herself during the candid chat with the outlet. “What was I thinking!”, she added before the reporter asked her the exact figure. “Like a million… that’s a lot of money!” Now, she admitted that she tends to save as much as she can. “Now I’ve gone back to being like penny-pinching,” the 43-year-old said.

Her husband, Justin Stroud, who she married in Mar. 2022, reassured his wife that she shouldn’t “dwell” on that $1 million. “Justin tells me I’m a money hoarder,” June said. “I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it.”

When recalling that dark time in her life, ahead of her current sobriety, June admitted that she couldn’t remember many of those moments. “I don’t remember like a lot of that time frame,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star shared. “Just bits and pieces and stuff, but the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs.”

The mother-of-four first admitted to spending “$900K” on drugs during a Mar. 2021 interview with Access Hollywood. “I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900,000,” she told the outlet two years ago. “So much money was sent to our dope man.” Despite this, June managed to get sober in early 2020 and went to rehab in order to do so. Following her money troubles, June told Page Six last week that her Florida wedding to Justin was on a budget. “We had only 38 people at our wedding and it was his family and my family only,” she said. “And we had an amazing wedding designer and she put together an extravagant wedding that looked like I paid $50,000.”

Aside from recalling her biggest financial regrets, June and her family recently celebrated the premiere of Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis. The new season premiered on WE tv on May 5, and features the matriarch of the family deal with her four daughters and drama surrounding her 2022 wedding. June is the mother to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, Anna Cardwell, 28, and Jessica Shannon, 26.