Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits He’s ‘Caused Enough Pain’ For His Family In Riveting Doc Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sitting down like never before to give viewers an intimate look at his life and career in the new docuseries Arnold, which will premiere June 7 on Netflix. From his breakout Hollywood moment to his political career to family issues, the 75-year-old isn’t shying away from anything.

“It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids,” Arnold says in the trailer, appearing to reference his political career. “I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m going to have to live with it the rest of my life.”

The Austrian-born actor became the governor of California in 2003. He was married to Maria Shriver, and they have 3 kids together: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Arnold and Maria split in 2011 after it was revealed he fathered a fourth child, son Joseph Baena, with the family’s housekeeper.

Arnold was a bodybuilder before he became an actor. He became a global superstar after his role in Terminator. He eventually turned to politics after looking for “another challenge.” He noted that he wants to “do the things that everyone calls impossible.” Arnold fully admitted that people will remember his successes, but they’ll also “remember those failures.”

The official synopsis for the docuseries reads: “This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California, and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

In addition to the 3-part documentary series, Arnold is starring in the new action-comedy series FUBAR. The series follows a father and daughter as they learn that they’ve been working as CIA operatives for years. They’re forced to team up as partners in the Netflix show. FUBAR premieres on May 25.