Simone Biles Stuns In One-Piece Swimsuit On Wedding Weekend With Aly Raisman

Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens on the beach in Mexico on May 6, and her former Olympics teammate, Aly Raisman, was there for the celebrations. Aly took to Instagram after the wedding weekend to share some photos of the fun the ladies had. Aside from the wedding itself, the besties got to spend some time in the sun at the resort where the nuptials went down. In the images, Simone rocked a black and brown one-piece swimsuit with matching hat, while Aly wore a green one-piece with high-waisted daisy dukes.

“Such a fun weekend,” Aly wrote, alongside the images. “It was soooo great to be back together again.” She also shared some photos from Simone’s actual wedding night, including one shot where they held hands and caught up during the reception. Simone was breathtaking in her sheer wedding dress, and Aly looked stunning in a strapless purple mini dress with her hair in a tight, high ponytail.

Aly and Simone were both on the 2016 Olympics team together and have stayed friends in the years since. In 2021, the gymnasts also both bravely took the stand to testify in front of the Senate. The trial dealt with the FBI’s handling of allegations of abuse agains Larry Nassar, a former physician for the U.S. Women’s National Gymnastics team. Aly and Simone were just two victims of sexual assault at the hands of Larry, who was sentenced to both federal and Michigan state prison in 2017. However, the FBI agents accused of mishandling the case were never charged.

Simone and Jonathan first tied the knot in a small, intimate wedding in the United States to legalize their marriage before their bigger wedding in Mexico. The actual nuptials took place two weeks later, with almost 15 guests in attendance. “When it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest,” Simone told Vogue. “I’ve never been so nervous before in my life, but I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.”