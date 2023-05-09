Jen Shah Spotted In Prison Uniform In 1st Photos From ‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Incarceration

Jen Shah, 49, was publicly seen for the first time since she started her six-year prison sentence. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is serving a six-year sentence for wire fraud, was photographed wearing a light tan prison uniform as she walked with a fellow inmate in the yard of Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. She had her hair tied back in a low ponytail and wore gold earrings and glasses as she appeared to engage in conversation with the inmate.

The photos come three months after Jen started the prison sentence. Her assistant recently took to Instagram to share that she is doing “phenomenal” since staying at the prison. “She looks beautiful, her skin looks so glowy, her hair looks great,” he shared via Shah’s Instagram Story, which he’s been running since she’s been away.

She’s also reportedly started teaching a fitness class at the prison. It takes place “three times a week” and has earned her the nickname of “Jen Fonda” among fellow inmates.

Jen’s six-year sentence is the result of her pleading guilty in July 2022 to defrauding thousands of people in a telemarketing scheme. Her original arrest took place in March 2021 and she initially denied the allegations for months before admitting to the fraud. She entered prison on Feb. 17 of this year and had her overall prison sentence reduced by a year, which makes her release date Aug. 30, 2028.

As Jen was getting ready to go to prison, she shared a lengthy message to her followers that explained where she was going, why, and how long she’d be away. “It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made,” part of her message, which was posted on Feb. 17, read. She also went on to say that she “will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime,” and admitted that she was praying for people to “judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison.”