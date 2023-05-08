Ray Liotta’s Cause Of Death: Official Autopsy Report Reveals How Actor, 67, Died Nearly 1 Year Later

Famed actor Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 years old on May 26, 2022. Now, the cause of death has been revealed nearly one year later. Ray’s cause of death was deemed respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, meaning fluid in his lungs, as well as acute heart failure, TMZ reports.

The official autopsy documents also note that Ray suffered from atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a buildup of plaque in the artery walls, which can lead to a blood clot and other issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Following the news of his death, his representative told HollywoodLife he “passed away in his sleep” during the night. He died while on location in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters. His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was by his side when he died, per Page Six. Ray and Jacy announced their engagement in December 2020. Ray left behind a daughter, Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Ray began his acting career in 1978 when he landed a spot on the soap opera Another World as Joey Perrini. He debuted in his first film as Joey Perrini in 1983’s The Lonely Lady. Just three years later, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 1986’s Something Wild. He went on to have an illustrious film career, starring in box office hits such as 1989’s Field of Dreams, 1990’s Goodfellas opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and 2002’s Narc. In 2005, Ray won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his 1994 role as Charlie Metcalf in ER. He played guest roles across several other popular television shows, such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Hannah Montana.

Shortly before Ray’s death, he had been working on a myriad of projects. His 2022 projects included the film Broken Soldier and the TV series Black Bird. He had also just wrapped on Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks. In 2020, he notably earned an Indie Spirit Award for his work on Marriage Story. He had several other projects in the works at the time of his death.

In a 2021 interview, Ray admitted one regret he had about his career: picking his parts “a little too preciously,” per Digital Fix. “If I played a bad guy, then I want to play a good guy, and then after a while, you just say whatever’s the best part. You do two bad guys in a row, so be it,” the father of one told the outlet.

Ray was born in New Jersey in December 1954 and was adopted as a baby. He was notoriously private about his personal life.