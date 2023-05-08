Cole Swindell Engaged to GF Courtney Little: See Gorgeous Ring

Country sensation Cole Swindell is about to become a husband! The musician, 39, proposed to girlfriend Courtney Little, 24, on Sunday, May 7 in Nashville, per PEOPLE. In photos shared with the outlet, which you can also see via Instagram, Cole sweetly got down on bended knee in a romantic rural field and asked for her hand. The country crooner wore a black ball cap and matching shirt and pants, while the Little Sisters Boutique owner rocked a lovely white mini dress with short sleeves for the big moment. In another pic, Cole and Courtney puckered up for a sweet kiss, and in another, he kissed her cheek while she extended her left hand to show off the stunning new diamond sparkler — a classic oval shaped bauble. In the final shot, they raised their arms with an open bottle of champagne to celebrate the moment.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Cole told the outlet. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”

He also revealed that he had spoken to Courtney’s father to get his blessing ahead of time. “That’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever been because he’s such a great man,” he explained. “I can’t wait to be part of her family. She comes from a good one, and that’s what made that so nerve-wracking. I can’t imagine being a dad of a daughter and having that conversation.”

With that out of the way, he next decided on a location — and went with a supremely romantic option — the farm near Nashville that also served as the location for their first date. Cole took to Instagram as well to share his joy with his 1.5 million followers on the platform. “Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee,” he captioned the pics. “All I know is she said “YES”! 💍 We’re so excited!”

Cole’s having a big year overall. He was nominated for Male Video of the Year for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and is currently gearing up to perform at the ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11.