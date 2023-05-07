King Charles III & Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance On ‘American Idol’ After The Coronation

American Idol certainly made history during its May 7 episode. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed at the coronation concert in London, so American Idol had a live feed from Windsor Castle. As Katy and Lionel were speaking to Ryan Seacrest and the rest of the Idol audience, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped in front of the camera in a surprise appearance!

King Charles III kept the mood fun and joked about how long Lionel would be using the room. Lionel thanked the royals for stopping by, and King Charles III took a moment to thank Lionel for his “brilliant performance” during the coronation concert earlier in the evening.

Lionel also mentioned the coronation party happening next door. King Charles III brought up that Lionel and Katy seem pretty busy at the moment. “We’re coming to the party,” Lionel promised.

Katy looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder green silk dress for her appearance on American Idol and the coronation celebration. She performed her hits “Roar” and “Firework” during the star-studded concert. The singer wowed in a gold metallic dress for the occasion.

Lionel also performed during the concert and started out with “Easy (Like Sunday Morning).” He had everyone on their feet — even the Royal Family — with his performance of the iconic “All Night Long.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by other members of the Royal Family at the coronation concert. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte were seen dancing and singing along in the crowd. Despite his scene-stealing moments at the coronation, Prince Louis did not attend the concert.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Camilla was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand-painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.